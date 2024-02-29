Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

On Thursday, February 29, at 9 p.m. ET, the Colorado Avalanche (36-19-5) will face the struggling Chicago Blackhawks (15-39-5) at the United Center. ESPN will cover the game.

Colorado's secured a convincing 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Feb 27. In contrast, Chicago's last home game on Feb 25 ended in disappointment with a 3-2 OT loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche has impressed with an average of 3.65 goals per game while conceding 3.13 goals per game and converting 23.5% of power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 35 goals and 63 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 31 goals and 45 assists and Cale Makar with 13 goals and 49 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 31-14-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.88 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score 2.07 goals per game and concede an average of 3.51 goals. Their power-play success rate is 13.3%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 17 goals and 23 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 17 goals and 11 assists. Nick Foligno contributed 14 goals and 13 assists. Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 13-22-4 record in goal this year, maintaining a 2.99 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 164 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 86-65-9-4 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 47.9% win rate, while the Blackhawks stand at 45.8%.

On penalty kills, the Avalanche boast an 81.0% success rate, while the Red Wings have a strong 77.7% success rate.

Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction

Colorado, the favorite in 51 games this season, has won 33 times. The Avalanche have won all three games with odds less than -301, and they have a 75.1% chance of winning this one as well.

Despite being underdogs in 57 games, the Blackhawks have pulled off 14 upset victories. Chicago's record stands at 2-16 when listed as underdogs of +240 or longer, with odds giving them a 29.4% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 3-2 Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mikko Rantanen to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

