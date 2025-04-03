Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 3, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are both coming off wins as Colorado (46-26-4) defeated Chicago 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday and Columbus (34-30-9) won 8-4 over Nashville on Tuesday.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado is 43-19-1-5 all-time against Columbus

The Avalanche are averaging 3.3 goals per game

Columbus is 22-9-5 at home

Colorado is allowing 2.76 goals per game

The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.23 goals per game

The Avalanche are 21-15-1 on the road

Columbus is allowing 3.35 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

Colorado snapped its two-game losing streak on Wednesday. The team is led by Nathan MacKinnon's 111 points, Cale Makar's 87 points, Artturi Lehkonen's 43 points and Devon Toews' 39 points.

The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood who is 21-9-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .919 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Columbus, he is 2-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .940 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, Columbus is 3-1 in its last four games and competing for the final wild-card spot. The Blue Jackets are led by Zach Werenski who has 74 points, Kirill Marchenko with 70 points, Kent Johnson with 49 points and Sean Monahan with 48 points.

They are set to start Elvis Merzlikins who is 25-19-5 with a 3.11 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he is 1-3 with a 3.83 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Ad

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -142 favorite while Columbus is a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are coming off a comeback win over Chicago and will play the second half of a back-to-back set. Columbus has been playing well as of late and should be able to get the win as an underdog.

Colorado will have some tired legs which the Blue Jackets will take advantage of.

Ad

Prediction: Blue Jackets 3, Avalanche 2.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Columbus ML (+120)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Valeri Nichushkin 3+ shots on goal (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama