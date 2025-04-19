Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 19, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 takes place on Saturday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Colorado finished the year third in the Central with a record of 49-29-4. Dallas, meanwhile, finished second in the Central with a record of 50-26-6.

Avalanche vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado went 2-1 against Dallas this season

The Avalanche are 23-17-1 at home

Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game

Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game

The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game

Dallas is 28-10-3 at home

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Colorado enters the year having remade their roster this season. The Avs got two new goalies and also traded Mikko Rantanen, who is now on Dallas. Colorado is led by Nathan MacKinnon has 116 points, Cale Makar has 92 points, Artturi Lehkonen has 45 points, and Devon Toews has 44 points.

The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, enters the playoffs on a seven-game losing streak and hasn't been playing well. The Stars also lost Jason Robertson to an injury, and his status is up in the air. Dallas is led by Matt Duchene, who has 82 points, Robertson has 80 points, Wyatt Johnston has 71 points, and Roope Hintz has 67 points.

The Stars are set to start Jake Oettinger who's 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Avalanche vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -125 favorite while Dallas is a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Avalanche vs Stars is one of the most anticipated series this playoffs. Colorado enters the playoffs healthier, as Dallas will also be without star defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Colorado should be able to steal the first game on the road as Dallas' struggles will continue into the playoffs.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Stars 3.

Avalanche vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-125)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-130)

