Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars in Game 1 by a score of 5-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 goes down on Monday, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Colorado finished the year third in the Central with a record of 49-29-4. Dallas, meanwhile, finished second in the Central with a record of 50-26-6.
Avalanche vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats
- Colorado went 2-1 against Dallas this season, and is 1-0 in the playoffs
- Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game
- The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game
- The Avs are 23-17-1 on the road
- Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game
- The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game
- Dallas is 28-10-3 at home
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Preview
Colorado won the first game by a score of 5-1. The Avalanche were led by Nathan MacKinnon who had 2 goals and an assist, Logan O'Connor had 2 assists, while Charlie Coyle, Artturi Lehkkonen and Devon Toews all scored.
The Avs will start MacKenzie Blackwood who's 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%. But, in the playoffs, he's 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .902 SV%.
Dallas, meanwhile, struggled to score in Game 1. Their offense was led by by Matt Duchene, who has 82 points, Robertson has 80 points, Wyatt Johnston has 71 points, and Roope Hintz has 67 points.
The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who's one of the best goalies in the NHL, Oettinger went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%. In Game 1, he had a 4.02 GAA and a .826 SV%.
Avalanche vs Stars: Odds & Prediction
Colorado is a -148 favorite while Dallas is a +124 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Avalanche played great in Game 1, while Dallas is banged up with Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen injured. The Stars need to win this game to at least have the series tied going into Colorado.
Ultimately, Dallas should play much better as should Oettinger, as the Stars will even up the series here.
Prediction: Stars 4, Avalanche 2.
Avalanche vs Stars: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Dallas ML (+124)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)
Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon 4+ shots on goal (-135)
