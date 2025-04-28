Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 28, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Monday, April 28, in Game 5, with puck-drop set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Colorado won Game 2, 4-0, to even up the series 2-0, as the Avs won Game 1 before losing Games 2 and 3.

Avalanche vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado went 2-1 against Dallas this season, and is 2-2 in the playoffs

The Avs are 23-17-1 on the road

The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game

Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game

Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game

Dallas is 28-10-3 at home

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Colorado dominated Dallas in Game 4 to even up the series. The Avalanche was led by Gabriel Landeskog who had a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson had two assists, while Samuel Girard, Nathan MacKinnon and Logan O'Connor all scored.

The Avalanche will start MacKenzie Blackwood, who's 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 1.60 GAA and a .939 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, lost Game 4 but still has control of the series as the Stars have two home games remaining. The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who was pulled in Game 4. This season, went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 SV%.

The Stars have been led by Thomas Harley, who has 3 points in the playoffs, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment, and Sam Steel all have 2 points.

Avalanche vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -142 favorite while Dallas is a +120 underdog and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche and Stars have been the best series in the playoffs, and Game 5 should be another great game. Expect both goalies to continue their success, while Dallas' offense should click more at home.

However, the Avs are the better team as Colorado has more firepower, as Dallas is hampered by injuries, as the Avs will edge out the win to take a 3-2 series lead.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Stars 2.

Avalanche vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Brock Nelson 2+ shots on goal (-140)

