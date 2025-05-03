Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game 7 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 03, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars face off for all the marbles in Game 7 of their first-round series on Saturday night at American Airlines Center. Colorado (49-29-4) kept its season alive with a 7-4 home win over Dallas (50-26-6) in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Avalanche vs. Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Avs have a 23-21 playoff record against the Stars.

The Avalanche are 12-10 on the road against the Stars.

Dallas has won four of the six previous playoff series against Colorado.

Colorado averages 3.09 goals per game against Dallas.

The Stars average 2.93 goals per game against the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Preview

It all comes down to this for the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. After six hard-fought games, the series is tied up at three, which gives fans the best two words in sports—Game 7.

Colorado staved off elimination with a third-period comeback to secure a 7-4 win in Game 6, dragging the series back to Dallas for one final dance. The winner of Game 7 will move on to face the winner of Game 7 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues, which goes down on Sunday night.

Center Ross Colton (lower body) remains the only absence for the Avalanche. He suffered the injury in Game 1 and was ruled out for the remainder of the series earlier in the week.

The injury report is a bit lengthier for the Stars. Star winger Jason Robertson (knee) and star defenseman Miro Heiskanen (knee) will both miss Game 7, though they are progressing and could return should Dallas advance to Round 2. Defenseman Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) also remains out and on LTIR.

NHL: Colorado Avalanche celebrate Game 6 win - Source: Imagn

Avalanche vs. Stars: Odds and Predictions

The Avs are slight road favorites to win Game 7 in Dallas on Saturday night. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Colorado is -135 to win on the moneyline.

Dallas is +115 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Colorado -1.5, which is +190.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is -110, while the under-goals is -110.

Prediction:

What a series this has been. Both teams have provided fans a little bit of everything, and now comes a Game 7. Dallas has given Colorado all they can handle through six games; however, the absence of Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen could prove costly in this one. It should be an extremely tight-checking game, but Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will be the difference and send the Avalanche into the second round.

Score Prediction: Avalanche 3 - Stars 2

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

