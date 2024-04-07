Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 7th, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (48-23-6, third in Western Conference) face off against the league's top dog, the Dallas Stars (48-20-9), on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and SN.

Colorado's last road game on Friday ended in a 6-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. On the following day, Dallas also faced a road defeat, falling 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview

The Avalanche lead the league with an average of 3.70 goals per game while conceding 3.00 goals per game and converting 24.4% of power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 48 goals and 83 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 40 goals and 62 assists and Cale Makar with 19 goals and 64 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 37-16-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars score 3.64 goals per game, which is second overall, and concede at a rate of 2.87 goals per outing. Their power-play success rate is 23.8%.

Wyatt Johnston leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 30 goals and 31 assists. Roope Hintz has contributed 29 goals and 34 assists, while Joe Pavelski has 26 goals and 38 assists. Jason Robertson provided 27 goals and 50 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 31-13-4 record in goal, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Injury Report

The Stars are experiencing difficulties due to player injuries. Jani Hakanpaa is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, while Evgenii Dadonov is also out due to a lower-body injury.

For the Colorado Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog is out for the season with a knee injury. Pavel Francouz is also out for the season due to a groin injury, while Logan O'Connor will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 155 times in the regular season and playoffs. The Avalanche have an overall record of 76-56-12-11 against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 53.8% win rate and the Avalanche have a 48.2% win rate. On penalty kills, the Stars boast an 81.6% success rate, while the Avalanche are 82.7%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and Prediction

Colorado has won 43 of 65 games as betting favorites this season and triumphed in 41 of its 58 games with odds less than -123, giving the team a 55.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Stars have been listed as the underdogs in eight games and have upset their opponents two times. With +102 odds or longer, Dallas holds a record of 2-4, which means it has a 49.5% chance to win here.

Prediction: Stars 5–4 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Wyatt Johnson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes.

