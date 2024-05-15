Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 15, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars in game five of the second round of the playoffs at the famous American Airlines Center, Dallas.

The Avalanche won game one 4-3 in overtime against the Stars. The Stars, though, have been on a phenomenal run since then.

The Dallas Stars have won all three games since their first game defeat, scoring 15 goals. The Stars have had a strong blue line in the second round, conceeding only five goals in their last three games.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Wednesday, May 15, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 15, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

NHL.tv Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Avalanche came past the challenge of the Winnipeg Jets in round one and started their round two with a remarkable 4-3 comeback win against the Stars. The Avalanche despite taking a lead in game one are on the brink of an exit.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injuries

The Avalanche have been struck by an injury crisis at the worst possible time, as they are without Devon Toews, Valeri Nichushkin, Logan O'Connor, Oskar Olausson and Gabriel Landeskog for their vital game five.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen have all contribute to 12 points respectively in the knockout stages this season.

Dallas Stars game preview

The Stars have gotten into a habit of making comebacks, their first-round performance against the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the series in seven games, followed by their round-two comeback after losing game one.

The Stars will hope to put round two to bed by winning game five and moving one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will go into game five without Jani Hakanpaa, Roope Hintz and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Miro Heiskanen has been the key to all of the Stars' attacks in the knockout games. The forward has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 11 games.