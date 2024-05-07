Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 7, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche start their round two journey against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Avalanche will look to replicate their performances against the Winnipeg Jets in round one, beating a quality Jets team 4-1.

As for the Stars, they've had their share of turbulent games over the first seven games in round one, seeing off the Vegas Golden Knights to move to round two.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Tuesday, May 7, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 7, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming : Fugo TV, HULU, Sling TV

: Fugo TV, HULU, Sling TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Colorado Avalanche game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets

The Colorado Avalanche had a rather comfortable run in round one against the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche had finished third in the Central Division.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injuries

The Avalanche miss out Jonathan Drouin, Joel Kiviranta, Logan O'Connor, Oskar Olausson and Gabriel Landeskog due to injury.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen have contributed nine points each. Avalanche fans will hope for more of the same from the quartet.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have made it through to round two after a difficult round one. They were 2-0 down in the series before beating the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will go into round two without Jani Hakanpaa, Mason Marchment and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Impressive performacnes from Wyatt Johnston, who scored four goals and provided three assists in round one, will be the target man for the Stars heading into round two.

In the Central Division clash of first vs third, it will be interesting to see which of the two sides go through to the next round. Let's know in the comments section who you think will win the series.