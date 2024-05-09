Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 9, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche takes on the Dallas Stars in game two of round two of the playoffs. The Avalanche have gotten off to a good start winning game one against the Stars. An impressive four-three overtime victory for the Avalanche was an impeccable display of character by the side from Colorado.

Despite going 3-0 down against a quality Stars side, the Avalanche put forward a performance of a lifetime winning the game with a remarkable four-three comeback.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Tuesday, May 7, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 7, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

NHL.tv Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Colorado Avalanche game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

After defeating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in the first round, the Stars would any day be a step up for the Avalanche. The Avalanche would've been shell-shocked with the fantastic start to round one the Stars scored three goals in quick succession but the Avalanche found a way to turn it around in time and take the lead in the series.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injuries

The Avalanche miss out on Jonathan Drouin, Joel Kiviranta, Logan O'Connor, Oskar Olausson and Gabriel Landeskog due to injury.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

The Stars have been busy throughout the knockout stages, starting with an eventful 4-3 first round against the Vegas Golden Knights, which went up to game seven. The Stars will be scratching their heads over how they let a 3-0 lead slip and ended up facing a defeat at the hands of the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will go into game two without Jani Hakanpaa, Mason Marchment and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Wyatt Johnston has been the key to all of the Stars' attacks in the knockout games, the forward has scored five goals and provided three assists so far in eight games.

Heading into game two, it will be interesting to see if the Stars can make their home advantage count or will the Avalanche take a 2-0 lead.