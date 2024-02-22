Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The 35 -18-4 Colorado Avalanche face off against the 29-20-6 Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSDET and ALT2.

Colorado is riding the wave of a recent 3-1 victory at home against the Canucks on Tuesday, while Detroit is heading into the contest off a 4-3 road triumph over the Kraken on Monday.

Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Colorado has impressed with an average of 3.68 goals per game and a conversion rate of 23.4% on power play opportunities.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 33 goals and 59 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 29 goals and 42 assists, and Jonathan Drouin with 10 goals and 22 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 30-13-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.90 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have an average of 3.49 goals per game, converting 23.3% of their power play chances and allowing an average of 3.25 goals. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 24 goals and 25 assists, supported by Lucas Raymond with 16 goals and 30 assists, and Alex DeBrincat with 19 goals and 28 assists.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts a 15-8-2 record, along with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 165 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 77-82-5-1 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 49.3% win rate, while the Avalanche have a 47.9%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings boast a 78.2% success rate, while the Avalanche are at 81.8%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

This season, the Avalanche has demonstrated their prowess as favorites, securing victory in 32 of 48 games. Their success extends to encounters with odds shorter than -146, boasting a formidable 24 wins in 35 games, indicating a strong 59.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings, labeled as underdogs in 38 games this season, have defied expectations 18 times, showcasing a respectable 47.4% success rate. When faced with underdog odds of +122 or greater, the Red Wings hold a 9-13 record, suggesting a 45.0% likelihood of winning this game.

Prediction: Red Wings 5-3 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes

