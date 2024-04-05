Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 5th, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. The game can streamed on ESPN+.

Colorado enters the game with a record of 48-22-6 and is in second place in the Central Division. The Avalanche are coming off a 5-2 road win over the Minnesota Wild after a 4-1 upset loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Avs have been led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 130 points, Mikko Rantanen has 101 points, Cale Makar has 82 points and Jonathan Drouin has 51 points.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, are 45-24-4 and in second place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is coming off a 5-0 shutout loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday which was its second straight defeat.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid who has 126 points, Leon Draisaitl has 99 points, Evan Bouchard has 76 points, Zach Hyman has 72 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 61 points.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Edmonton is 0-1 against Colorado this season, with the Avs winning 3-2.

The Oilers are averaging 3.54 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Colorado is 18-15-5 on the road with a -9 goal differential.

Edmonton is allowing 2.88 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Avalanche are averaging 3.71 goals per game, which ranks first.

The Oilers are 25-8-3 at home with a +51 goal differential.

Colorado is allowing 2.97 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

Avalanche vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Colorado Avalanche are +110 underdogs, while the Edmonton Oilers are -130 favorites, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Colorado and Edmonton are two of the best teams in the West as both are legit Stanley Cup contenders. However, this is a good spot to take the Avalanche as underdogs on the road here.

Edmonton has struggled against the top teams this season, as the Oilers are 4-6-1 against the top five teams in the NHL and 3-3-2 against teams ranked sixth to 10th in the NHL.

The Avalanche should be able to keep up with Edmonton's offense to get the upset win on the road.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Oilers 3.

Avalanche vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win +110.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -130.

Tip 3: Devon Toews over 1.5 shots on goal -166.

Tip 4: Casey Mittelstadt over 0.5 points -115.

