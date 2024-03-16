Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (40-21-3) will square off against the Colorado Avalanche (42-20-5) at Rogers Place on Saturday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, ALT, CBC, SNE, SNW and TVAS.

Edmonton won 7-2 at home against the Washington Capitals in its last game on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on the road.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche averages 3.72 goals per game and allows 3.00 goals. The team has converted 24.9% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 42 goals, 73 assists and 115 points. Mikko Rantanen follows closely with 34 goals and 56 assists, while Cale Makar has 17 goals and 56 assists. Alexander Georgiev holds a 34-15-3 record in goal, with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers average 3.55 goals per game and allow 2.83. Their power-play success rate is 26.7%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 46 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 25 goals, an outstanding 81 assists and 106 points. Leon Draisaitl has contributed with 33 goals and 53 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 30-13-3, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 188 times.

The Avalanche are 93-85-8-2 against the Oilers.

The Avalanche have a 48.2% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Oiler's 52.7%.

The Avalanche have an 81.4% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Oiler's 79.8%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has won 37 of 57 games as the odds favorite and 34 of 52 games with odds less than -131, giving them a 56.7% chance of victory tonight.

Conversely, the Avalanche played underdogs 10 times this season and managed to upset their opponents four times. However, Colorado lost all four games when odds list it at +110 or longer, giving them a 47.6% chance to win tonight's matchup.

Prediction: Avalanche 5-3 Oilers

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Zach Hyman to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: No

