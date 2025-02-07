Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 7, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Colorado (32-22-2) is coming off a 4-2 win over Calgary on Thursday. Meanwhile, Edmonton (34-16-4) secured a 4-3 overtime victory over Chicago.

Avalanche vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado is 84-79-8-6 all-time against Edmonton

The Avalanche are 16-12 on the road

Edmonton is averaging 3.23 goals per game

Colorado is allowing 3.02 goals per game

The Oilers are 18-9-2 at home

The Avalanche are averaging 3.21 goals per game

Edmonton is allowing 2.7 goals per game

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Colorado is coming off a 4-2 win over Calgary and will now play the second half of a back-to-back. The Avalanche are 3-1 in their last four and are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 83 points. Cale Makar has 60 points, Casey Mittelstadt has 32 points and Artturi Lehkonen has 31.

The Avalanche will start Trent Miner, given Mackenzie Blackwood played on Thursday and Scott Wedgewood is still injured. Miner is 0-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .879 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and will start Stuart Skinner, who's 20-12-4 with a 2.68 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 4-1-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .918 SV%.

The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 81 points. Connor McDavid has 71 points, Evan Bouchard has 43 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 33.

Avalanche vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a +164 underdog, while Edmonton is a -198 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are playing the second half of a back-to-back, which is a tough spot, and Miner will start against this potent Edmonton offense. The Oilers should be able to get out to an early lead and score plenty against Miner.

Colorado does have a good offense, which will be able to keep the game close, but Edmonton will get a big win at home.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Avalanche 2.

Avalanche vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-198)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon 4+ shots on goal (-130)

