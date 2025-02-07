Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 7, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Arena this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Avalanche (32-22-2) have been playing well lately, winning three of their last five games, including their most recent away victory over the Calgary Flames. The Oilers (34-16-4) most recently defeated the St Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, both by a one goal margin. They now aim to make it three wins in a row.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Friday, Feb. 07

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SNW, TVAS, KUSA, ALT

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Colorado Avalanche game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Avalanche are gradually climbing up the Central Division as they currently sit fourth in the table. They aim to maintain their form as they prepare to face an Oilers team brimming with confidence following their recent string of victories. The Avalanche enter this game with hopes of stringing together consecutive wins.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Scott Wedgewood, Josh Manson, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Sean Behrens and Tucker Poolman are all sidelined for the Avalanche due to ongoing injury concerns.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have been inconsistent lately, winning two and losing two of their last four games. They won their last two games by the slimmest of margins, with their most recent outing against the Blackhawks going to overtime in a thrilling seven-goal contest.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Evander Kane is the only Oilers player currently sidelined due to injury. His return was initially projected for the first quarter of 2025, but there have been no updates since then.

Avalanche and Oilers key players

The Avalanche have benefited from the brilliance of Nathan MacKinnon this season, with the star forward amassing 83 points so far. Having scored 20 goals and provided 63 assists, the forward leads the points charts across all divisions.

On the opposing team, Leon Draisaitl is close behind, sitting second on the list with 38 goals and 43 assists since the start of the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback