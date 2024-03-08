Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 8th 2024

Colorado Avalanche (39-20-5) host Minnesota Wild (30-27-6) in a conference clash at Ball Arena on Friday, at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, ALT, BSWIX and BSN.

Colorado is coming off a dominant 7-2 win on Wednesday at home against the Red Wings. Meanwhile, Minnesota secured a 5-2 victory on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche have impressed this season, scoring an average of 3.70 goals per game while conceding 3.05 goals per game. The team has converted 24.4% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 40 goals and 69 assists. Mikko Rantanen is a close second with 31 goals and 51 assists, while Cale Makar has 17 goals and 53 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 32-15-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.89 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild have a GF of 3.11 and a GAA of 3.30. The team has a power play success rate of 22.0%.

Joel Eriksson Ek has emerged as a key contributor with 29 goals and 28 assists, while Mats Zuccarello leads the team with 42 assists. Kirill Kaprizov adds to the offensive firepower with 30 goals and 37 assists.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson holds a 17-15-3 record, with a 3.30 GAA, and an .892 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 142 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche are 70-64-3-5 against the Wild.

The Avalanche have a 48.0% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Wild's 47.0%.

The Avalanche have an 80.5% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Wild's 74.4%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild: Odds and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche are the odds favorite for 55 games by winning 36. When faced with odds lower than -202 in 16 games, the Avalanche emerged victorious in 12. Colorado has a 66.9% chance of victory in the upcoming game.

Conversely, the Minnesota Wild have surprised many, winning 11 out of 34 games as the underdog with a 32.4% success rate. The Wild defied the odds twice this season, with odds of +167 or greater, winning both games. Minnesota has a 37.5% chance of victory in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Avalanche 4-2 Wild

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Kirill Kaprizov to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild 0 votes View Discussion