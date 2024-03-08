The Colorado Avalanche will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The game can be seen on the NHL Network.

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild: Game info

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Avalanche: Preview

The Colorado Avalanche (39-20-5) are in third place in the Central Division and are coming off a 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

The Avalanche have been active at the deadline, acquiring defenseman Sean Walker and forward Casey Mittelstadt.

“We believe so,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said about Mittelstadt, via NHL.com. “I think he's their leading scorer, but he's got good hands. He's a very good playmaking center with really good vision.

"We think the last two years, his game has taken a jump. He's gotten stronger with experience, and we think there might even be another level to his game. And we think we have a very good role for him. So we're excited to get him in the burgundy and blue and go from there.”

At home, Colorado is 25-6 with a +55 goal differential.

Avalanche: Key Players & stats

The Colorado Avalanche have been led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 109 points, while Mikko Rantanen has 83 points. Cale Makar has chipped in with 70 points.

The Avalanche are averaging 3.7 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL, while Colorado is allowing 3.05 goals per game.

Minnesota Wild: Game preview

The Minnesota Wild (30-27-6) are in 12th place in the Western Conference and are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on the road on Thursday to extend their win streak to two. Before that, the Wild beat San Jose 4-3 on Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak.

On the road this season, Minnesota is 14-15-2 with a -7 goal differential.

Wild: Key players & stats

Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 67 points, followed by Joel Eriksson Ek with 57, Mats Zuccarello with 53, Matt Boldy with 49, and Brock Faber with 36.

The Wild are averaging 3.11 goals per game, which ranks 18th, while allowing 3.30 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Colorado Minnesota 0 votes View Discussion