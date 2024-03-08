Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th March, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are at home to play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
Colorado enters the game with a 39-20-5 record, is coming off a 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, and is on a two-game winning streak. The Avalanche are currently in third place in the Central Division.
Minnesota, meanwhile, is 30-27-6 and coming off a 5-2 road win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Wild enter the second half of a back-to-back on a two-game winning streak. Minnesota is 12th in the West and is outside of a playoff spot.
Colorado Avalanche projected lineup
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
- Jonathan Drouin - Casey Mittlestadt - Valeri Nichushkin
- Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Zach Parise
- Brandon Duhaime - Andrew Cogliano - Yakov Trenin
Defensemen
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
- Jack Johnson - Sean Walker
Colorado Avalanche projected starting goalie
The Colorado Avalanche will be starting Alexander Georgiev on Friday. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games played: 51
- Wins: 32
- Losses: 15
- OT Losses: 3
- Goals Against: 144
- Goals Against Average: 2.89
- Shots Faced: 1,439
- Saves: 1,295
- Save Percentage: .900
- Shutouts: 2
Minnesota Wild projected lines
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Erikkson Ek - Matt Boldy
- Mats Zuccarello - Marco Rossi - Ryan Hartman
- Adam Beckman - Connor Dewar - Frederick Gaudreau
- Mason Shaw - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri
Defensemen
- Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
- Dakota Mermis - Zach Bogosian
- Jon Merrill - Declan Chisholm
Minnesota Wild starting goalie
Minnesota will be starting Filip Gustavsson on Friday. Here are his stats this season:
- Games played: 37
- Wins: 17
- Losses: 15
- OT Losses: 3
- Goals Against: 114
- Goals Against Average: 3.30
- Shots Faced: 1,057
- Saves: 943
- Save Percentage: .892
- Shutouts: 2
