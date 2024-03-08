Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th March, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are at home to play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Colorado enters the game with a 39-20-5 record, is coming off a 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, and is on a two-game winning streak. The Avalanche are currently in third place in the Central Division.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is 30-27-6 and coming off a 5-2 road win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Wild enter the second half of a back-to-back on a two-game winning streak. Minnesota is 12th in the West and is outside of a playoff spot.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineup

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin - Casey Mittlestadt - Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Zach Parise

Brandon Duhaime - Andrew Cogliano - Yakov Trenin

Defensemen

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Josh Manson

Jack Johnson - Sean Walker

Colorado Avalanche projected starting goalie

Alexander Georgiev is expected to start

The Colorado Avalanche will be starting Alexander Georgiev on Friday. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 51

Wins: 32

Losses: 15

OT Losses: 3

Goals Against: 144

Goals Against Average: 2.89

Shots Faced: 1,439

Saves: 1,295

Save Percentage: .900

Shutouts: 2

Minnesota Wild projected lines

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Erikkson Ek - Matt Boldy

Mats Zuccarello - Marco Rossi - Ryan Hartman

Adam Beckman - Connor Dewar - Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Dakota Mermis - Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill - Declan Chisholm

Minnesota Wild starting goalie

Filip Gustavsson will start on Friday

Minnesota will be starting Filip Gustavsson on Friday. Here are his stats this season:

Games played: 37

Wins: 17

Losses: 15

OT Losses: 3

Goals Against: 114

Goals Against Average: 3.30

Shots Faced: 1,057

Saves: 943

Save Percentage: .892

Shutouts: 2

Poll : Who do you think wins? Colorado Minnesota 0 votes View Discussion