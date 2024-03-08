  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Colorado Avalanche
  • Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th March, 2024

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th March, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 08, 2024 14:16 GMT
Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th March, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are at home to play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Colorado enters the game with a 39-20-5 record, is coming off a 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, and is on a two-game winning streak. The Avalanche are currently in third place in the Central Division.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is 30-27-6 and coming off a 5-2 road win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Wild enter the second half of a back-to-back on a two-game winning streak. Minnesota is 12th in the West and is outside of a playoff spot.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineup

Forwards

  • Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
  • Jonathan Drouin - Casey Mittlestadt - Valeri Nichushkin
  • Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Zach Parise
  • Brandon Duhaime - Andrew Cogliano - Yakov Trenin

Defensemen

  • Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  • Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
  • Jack Johnson - Sean Walker

Colorado Avalanche projected starting goalie

Alexander Georgiev is expected to start
Alexander Georgiev is expected to start

The Colorado Avalanche will be starting Alexander Georgiev on Friday. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games played: 51
  • Wins: 32
  • Losses: 15
  • OT Losses: 3
  • Goals Against: 144
  • Goals Against Average: 2.89
  • Shots Faced: 1,439
  • Saves: 1,295
  • Save Percentage: .900
  • Shutouts: 2

Minnesota Wild projected lines

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Erikkson Ek - Matt Boldy
  • Mats Zuccarello - Marco Rossi - Ryan Hartman
  • Adam Beckman - Connor Dewar - Frederick Gaudreau
  • Mason Shaw - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

  • Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
  • Dakota Mermis - Zach Bogosian
  • Jon Merrill - Declan Chisholm

Minnesota Wild starting goalie

Filip Gustavsson will start on Friday
Filip Gustavsson will start on Friday

Minnesota will be starting Filip Gustavsson on Friday. Here are his stats this season:

  • Games played: 37
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses: 15
  • OT Losses: 3
  • Goals Against: 114
  • Goals Against Average: 3.30
  • Shots Faced: 1,057
  • Saves: 943
  • Save Percentage: .892
  • Shutouts: 2

Poll : Who do you think wins?

Colorado

Minnesota

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?