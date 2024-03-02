Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators (34-25-2) will look to prolong their remarkable seven-game winning streak when they confront the Colorado Avalanche (37-19-5) at the electrifying atmosphere of Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.

Colorado exhibited its prowess with a commanding 5-0 victory on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks in its recent clash on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nashville asserted its dominance with a convincing 6-1 win at home over the Minnesota Wild.

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche have impressed with an average of 3.67 goals per game while conceding 3.08 goals per game and converting 24.1% of power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 36 goals and 64 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 31 goals and 46 assists and Cale Makar with 13 goals and 51 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 31-14-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.88 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.15 goals per game but concede 3.10.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 29 goals and 32 assists. Roman Josi has 15 goals and 45 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 20 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 25-21-2, with a 2.86 GAA, making 1,373 saves and achieving a .907 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 103 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Colorado have an overall record of 46-51-5-1 against the Predators.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 49.5% win rate, while the Colorado have 47.8%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast a 76.0% success rate, while Colorado is 81.1%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Odds and prediction

This season, Colorado has showcased its dominance as the odds favorite in 52 games, emerging victorious in 34 of those matchups. Among 40 games with odds lower than -136, the Avalanche have secured victory 28 times, boasting a formidable 57.6% chance of triumph in this game.

On the other hand, the Predators have surprised many with 15 upset victories despite facing underdog status in 32 matchups this season. Moreover, Nashville holds a commendable 10-8 record in games where odds list them at +115 or longer, suggesting a 46.5% likelihood of victory in this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 4 - 2 Predators

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Nashville Predators Colorado Avalanche 0 votes