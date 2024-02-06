Colorado Avalanche vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (32-14-3) hit the road to face the New Jersey Devils (24-20-3) at the Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. ET. This is Colorado's second straight game, having faced the New York Rangers post the All-Star break the previous night.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and HULU.

Colorado Avalanche vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Colorado dominates the NHL with a leading goals for average tally of 3.84. Conversely, their goals against average is 3.10, allowing an average of 29.2 shots allowed per game.

Nathan MacKinnon is their top goalscorer with 32 goals and also has 53 assists. Mikko Rantanen closely follows with 27 goals and 39 assists. In goal, Alexander Georgiev has a solid 27-11-3 record, accompanied by a 2.88 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey maintains a goals for average of 3.43, firing an average of 31.2 shots per game. On the defensive end, they have a goals against average of 3.55, allowing an average of 29.5 shots per game.

Tyler Toffoli stands out as their top goalscorer with 21 goals and 13 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 19 goals and 31 assists. In goal, Vitek Vanecek holds a 16-8-2 record, maintaining a 3.24 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 104 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 52-43-8-1 (53.8%) against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 48.6% win rate, while the Devils have 53.9%.

On penalty kill, the Avalanche boast a strong 82.2% success rate, while the Devils are at 78.4%.

Colorado Avalanche vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has shown prowess as the favorites, securing victory in 20 of 32 games this season. Their success extends to games with odds shorter than -126, where they've won 15 of 26 games, and has a 55.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche, although designated as the underdogs in six games, haveupset the odds thrice. When listed with odds at 107 or longer, Colorado holds a balanced record of 3-3 and has a 51.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 4-3 Devils

Colorado Avalanche vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jesper Bratt to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

