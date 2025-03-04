Colorado Avalanche vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 4, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At 9 p.m. EST, those two teams will converge on Ball Arena in Colorado. The Penguins enter play with a 24-29-10 record, and they're well behind the final wild-card spot in the East. Colorado is in fourth place with a 35-24-2 record and is holding the top wild-card berth in the West.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Penguins are 44-46-7 all-time against the Avalanche.

The Penguins are 20-24-2 all-time on the road against Colorado.

Pittsburgh lost the first half of this two-game season series in December.

The Penguins have won one season series since 2018 over Colorado.

The Avalanche average 3.5 goals per game when hosting the Penguins.

The Penguins average 4.5 road goals per game against the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche come into this game just two points back of the Minnesota Wild for a top-three spot in their division. They're coming off a 5-2 win over the Wild as well. The Pittsburgh Penguins just lost in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Colorado Avalanche are favored tonight (Imagn)

The Avalanche have a few injuries to worry about. Defenseman Josh Manson is day-to-day, while defenseman Sean Behrens is out. Defenseman Tucker Poolman and left wing Gabriel Landeskog are both on injured reserve.

The Penguins have fewer ailments at this time. Defenseman P.O. Joseph is out, and left wing Michael Bunting has been placed on injured reserve. Neither will play.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Betting Tips

The Avalanche are 30-19-2 as the favorites this season.

The Penguins are 15-30-8 as underdogs in 2024-25.

The Penguins are 30-33 against the spread and 17-14 ATS on the road.

The Avalanche are 25-36 against the spread and 12-18 ATS at home.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Odds and Predictions

The Colorado Avalanche are favored at -256 on the moneyline.

The Penguins are +200 to win.

The puck line is Colorado -1.5, which is -107.

The Penguins are -107 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is -101, and the under is -115.

Prediction: The Avalanche win this one with ease, combining with the Penguins to hit the over and cover the spread. Avalanche 5, Penguins 3.

