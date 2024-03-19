Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 19, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues preview

The Avalanche are 43-20-5 and second in the Central Division. Colorado is coming off a 3-2 OT win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday to extend their win streak to six games.

The Avalanche have been led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 116 points. Mikko Rantanen has 90 points. Cale Makar has 74 points. Valeri Nichuskin has 47 points, while Devon Toews has 40 points.

The St. Louis Blues are 36-29-3 and ninth in the West, as St. Louis is fighting for a playoff spot. The Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, while St. Louis is on a four-game winning streak.

The Blues have been led by Robert Thomas who has 73 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 52 points. Jordan Kyrou has 50 points. Torey Krug has 34 points, while Brayden Schenn has 33 points.

Avalanche vs Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

St. Louis is 76-67-11-8 all-time against Colorado.

The Blues are 21-11-1 with a +12 goal differential at home.

The Avalanche are averaging 3.71 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL.

St. Louis is averaging 2.79 goals per game. which ranks 26th.

Colorado is allowing 2.99 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

The Blues are allowing 3.00 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

The Avs are 17-14-5 with a -7 goal differential.

Avalanche vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

The Colorado Avalanche are -218 favorites, while the St. Louis Blues are +180 underdogs, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Colorado and St. Louis have both been playing great hockey recently, with both on four-game winning streaks. This is a good spot to take the Avalanche on the road, as the Blues' goaltending and defense are still a concern here.

Prediction: Colorado 4-2 St. Louis

Avalanche vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win -218

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Brayden Schenn over 1.5 shots on goal -135

Tip 4: Artturi Lehkonen over 0.5 points -150

