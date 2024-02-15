Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (29-20-5) aim to prolong their seven-game home win streak as they take on the Colorado Avalanche (33-17-4) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, Feb 15 at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ALT.

Tampa Bay clinched a 3-2 win against the Bruins on Feb. 13, emerging victorious in the shootout 1-0. In contrast, Colorado secured a 6-3 road victory over the Capitals in their last game.

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning averages 3.4 goals per game, with a remarkable 30.7% success rate on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning concede 3.3 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 34 goals and 56 assists, while Brandon Hagel has contributed 19 goals with 30 assists and Brayden Point has netted 25 goals and added 29 assists. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 18-11-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, Colorado boasts an impressive average of 3.7 goals per game, converting on 24.1 of their power play chances.

Nathan MacKinnon is their top goal scorer, with 32 goals and 55 assists. Mikko Rantanen closely follows with 29 goals and 40 assists. In goal, Alexander Georgiev has a solid 28-13-3 record, accompanied by a 2.76 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 58 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 30-23-3-2 against the Lightning.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 48% win rate, while the Lightning have 51.2%.

On penalty kills, the Lightning boast an 81.6% success rate, while the Avalanche are 81.3%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and Prediction

This season, Tampa Bay has won 18 of the 28 games in which they were favored. The Lightning won 17 of the 25 games with odds lower than -116, giving them a 53.7% chance of winning this game.

The Avalanche, who have been branded as underdogs eight times this season, have surprised their opponents three times. Furthermore, Colorado has won two of seven games as an underdog by -103 or more, indicating a 50.7% chance of victory.

Prediction: Lightning 6–4 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Colorado Avalanche Tampa Bay Lightning 0 votes