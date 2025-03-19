Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 19, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Colorado (41-24-3) is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Dallas. Toronto (40-24-3) is coming off a 6-2 win over Calgary.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado is 47-34-9-1 all-time against Toronto

The Avalanche are 18-14-1 on the road

Toronto is averaging 3.2 goals per game

Colorado is allowing 2.86 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 21-13-1 at home

The Avs are averaging 3.33 goals per game

Toronto is allowing 2.95 goals per game

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Colorado is on a two-game winning streak. The Avs are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 103 points. Cale Makar has 78 points, Mikko Rantanen has 64 points and Artturi Lehkonen has 41 points.

The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 18-7-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .919 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Toronto, Blackwood is 1-1-1 with a 4.52 GAA and a .857 SV%.

Toronto, meanwhile, snapped its two-game losing streak after the win over Calgary. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 82 points. William Nylander has 71 points, Auston Matthews has 60 points and John Tavares has 56.

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, who's 13-8-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Colorado, Stolarz is 0-1 with a 5.12 GAA and a .844 SV%.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -122 favorite while Toronto is a +102 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche beat Toronto at home two weeks ago in a blowout, and Colorado should be able to win another game in Toronto. The Maple Leafs offense has gone cold as of late, outside their last game.

Stolarz, meanwhile, hasn't been playing as well as he was early in the year, as Colorado will be able to go into Toronto and score plenty on Stolarz to get a clear-cut win on the road.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-122)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Avalanche -1.5 (+195)

