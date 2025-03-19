Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 19, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Avalanche (41-24-3) enter this matchup in excellent form, boasting just one loss in their last nine games. They are coming off back-to-back victories. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (40-24-3) look to build on their recent win against the Calgary Flames as they aim to climb higher in the standings and solidify their playoff position.

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 19

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: TNT, MAX, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Colorado Avalanche game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

Despite sitting third in the Central Division, the Avalanche have been in formidable form and continue to push toward the top. With a strong recent run, they face the Maple Leafs at an opportune time.

Their offensive depth and defensive stability have been key in maintaining their momentum, and they will be eager to extend their winning streak against a Maple Leafs squad searching for consistency.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Josh Manson, Gabriel Landeskog, Sean Behrens, and Tucker Poolman are all currently sidelined for the Avalanche. All these players are out on a long-term duration.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have struggled with consistency, dropping three of their last five games while displaying defensive vulnerabilities. As they aim to string together some wins, they must tighten up to avoid slipping further into a mid-table battle for playoff positioning. While their offense has remained potent, their defensive lapses have cost them crucial points in recent matchups.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Long-term injured Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are still the only players sidelined for the Maple Leafs.

Avalanche and Maple Leafs key players

Nathan MacKinnon continues his impeccable season, scoring 103 point so far. Having scored 27 goals and provided 67 assists, the forward continues to remain a prime contender for the MVP award this season.

Mitch Marner edges closer to his career-high points tally as he hopes to surpass his 99 point 2022-23 NHL campaign. With the way the star is playing now, it seems like a matter of time before he crosses it.

