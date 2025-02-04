Colorado Avalanche vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Colorado (31-21-2) is coming off a 2-0 shutout win over Philadelphia. Vancouver (23-18-11) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Detroit.

Avalanche vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Colorado is 82-68-15-11 all-time against Vancouver

The Avalanche are averaging 3.26 goals per game

The Canucks are 9-10-7 at home

Colorado is allowing 3.03 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 2.82 goals per game

The Avalanche are 15-11 on the road

The Canucks are allowing 3.13 goals per game

Trending

Colorado Avalanche vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Colorado is coming off a shutout win over Philadelphia and 2-2 in its last four. The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 80 points. Cale Makar has 58 points, Casey Mittelstadt has 32 points and Artturi Lehkonen has 30 points.

The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 12-5-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .925 SV% since being acquired by Colorado. In his career against Vancouver, he's 5-4 with a 2.43 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Detroit. The Canucks are likely to start Kevin Lankinen, who's 18-8-7 with a 2.57 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-2 with a 1.99 GAA and a .936 SV%.

The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 59 points. Conor Garland has 34 points, Brock Boeser has 33 points and Elias Pettersson has 33 points.

Avalanche vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -120 favorite while Vancouver is a +100 underdog, the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are one of the top teams in the NHL, while Vancouver has struggled at home this season. The Canucks offense has been an issue, as they will struggle to score against Blackwood.

Colorado should be able to get out to an early lead and get a big road win here to extend their win streak to two, while Vancouver's losing streak will continue.

Prediction: Avalanche 3, Canucks 1

Avalanche vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-120)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback