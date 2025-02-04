Colorado Avalanche vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 4, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Avalanche (31-21-2) come into this game off two wins against the St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Canucks (23-18-11) are winless in two games and looking to get back on track in order to remain in contention for playoff spots.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, ALT

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Avalanche have been close to perfect over their last two games, scoring seven goals while conceding none. Jonathan Drouin was impressive in those games, scoring five points.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Scott Wedgewood, Oliver Kylington, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Sean Behrens and Tucker Poolman are all injured for the Avalanche. Wedgewood is likely to return to ice first among the ones missing.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks contested in two closely fought battles over their last two games. They ended up on the losing side in an eight-goal thriller against the Dallas Stars and followed it up with a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Detroit Red Wings. They aim to get a victory over the Avalanche at home.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Defenseman Quinn Hughes is the only player injured for the Canucks. The leading points scorer in the team doesn't have a return date.

Avalanche and Canucks key players

The Avalanche have benefited from Nathan MacKinnon's excellent play since the beginning of the season, as the forward has 20 goals and 60 assists. Martin Necas is a close second with 60 points.

With Hughes sidelined with his injury, Connor Garland and Brock Boeser will aim to take forward the points tally for the side as the pair currently sit at 67 points between them this season.

