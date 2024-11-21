  • home icon
Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 21, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Nov 21, 2024 15:24 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 21, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 21. The puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.

Colorado (10-9) is coming off a 3-2 win over Philadelphia on the road on Monday. Washington (13-4-1) is coming off a 6-2 win over Utah on Monday.

Colorado vs Washington: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Colorado is 37-46-9-2 all-time against Washington.
  • The Avalanche are 4-3 on the road
  • The Capitals are averaging 4.33 goals per game
  • Colorado is averaging 3.36 goals per game
  • Washington is allowing 3.22 goals per game
  • The Avs are allowing 3.68 goals per game
  • The Capitals are 7-2-1 at home
Avalanche vs Capitals: Preview

Colorado was off to a slow start, but since getting healthy, the team has been much better. The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 34 points, Cale Makar with 27 points, Mikko Rantanen with 27 points, and Casey Mittlestadt, who has 18 points.

The Avs will likely start Justus Annuen, who's 6-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 0-1 with an 8.23 GAA and a .500 SV%.

Washington, meanwhile, has been a surprise team this season, but the Capitals are without Alex Ovechkin for a couple of weeks. Washington is led by Dylan Strome, who has 28 points, Connor McMichael with 19 points, and Aliaksei Protas, who has 18 points.

The Capitals will likely start Logan Thompson, who's 8-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 SV%. In his career against Colorado, Thompson is 1-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Avalanche vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Colorado is a -142 favorite while Washington is a +120 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Capitals have been a surprise team this season, but Washington should have some struggles without Ovechkin, who has been the leader of their offense.

Colorado, meanwhile, has turned a corner since getting healthy as the Avalanche should be able to edge out a win here. Thompson will keep Washington in the game in what should be a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Avalanche 3, Capitals 2.

Avalanche vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML -142

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -112

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon 4+ shots on goal -130

