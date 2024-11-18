Columbus Blue Jackets vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 18, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Monday, November 18 at 7 p.m. ET. Columbus (6-9-2) is coming off a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Saturday. Boston (8-8-3) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Blue Jackets vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats
- Columbus is 15-16-0-10 all-time against Boston
- The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.11 goals per game
- The Bruins are 5-3-2 at home
- Columbus is allowing 3.58 goals per game
- Boston is averaging 2.47 goals per game
- The Blue Jackets are 1-6-2 on the road
- The Bruins are allowing 3.36 goals per game
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Boston Bruins: Preview
The Blue Jackets are 1-6-1 in their last eight games. Kirill Marchenko leads the Blue Jackets with 16 points, followed by Sean Monahan with 13, Yegor Chinakov with 11, and Kevin Labanc with 10.
Columbus is expected to start Elvis Merzlikins, who's 3-5-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 2-2-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .924 SV%.
Boston, who is on a two-game losing streak, will start Jeremy Swayman, who's 5-6-2 with a 3.35 GAA and a .888 SV%. In his career against Columbus, he's 4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 SV%.
The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak (17 points), Brad Marchand (13) and Elias Lindholm (nine points).
Blue Jackets vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction
Columbus is a +185 underdog, while Boston is a -225 favorite. The over/under is set at six goals.
The Blue Jackets have been playing poorly this season, which was expected. Swayman has started to play better, as the Bruins should be able to limit Columbus' offense and get a much-needed win here.
The Blue Jackets' goaltending and defense have also been an issue this season.
Prediction: Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 1.
Blue Jackets vs Bruins: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Bruins -1.5 (+120)
Tip 2: Under 6 (+100)
Tip 3: Kirill Marchenko 3+ shots on goal (-120)