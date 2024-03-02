Columbus Blue Jackets vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Saturday, March 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game features two sides in poor form and will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

The Blue Jackets enter this matchup on the back of a 4-2 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes, marking their second consecutive loss and their fourth in the last six games. Their recent struggles have left them with a 4-6-0 record in the last 10 games, and on the road, they stand at 9-14-6.

In their latest contest, the Blue Jackets faced a setback as the Hurricanes took control in the second period, netting three goals. The Blue Jackets managed to respond with goals from Cole Sillinger and Alexander Nylander.

Nylander's goal marked his first of the season, providing a silver lining in an otherwise challenging game. Johnny Gaudreau, the team's leading scorer, has found adapting to his new team a tough challenge, with only 42 points in 59 games.

On the other side of the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks are coming off a 5-0 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche, extending their losing streak to five games. This loss was the fourth in their ongoing five-game homestand, where they have only managed to accumulate two points with a 0-2-2 record.

The Blackhawks are currently on a broader slide, with a 1-6-3 record in their last 10 games and a home record of 11-16-4. Chicago's offensive struggles were glaring in their recent matchup against the Avalanche, as they were held scoreless and managed only 24 shots.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Predictions

The Columbus Blue Jackets, favored at -130, look to rebound from a recent 4-2 home defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 29.

The Chicago Blackhawks, listed as underdogs at +110, also aim for redemption after a tough 5-0 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche on the same day. With an over/under set at 6 and two leaky defenses, expect goals.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head

In 52 games played between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks, the Blackhawks have displayed dominance with 35 victories, while the Blue Jackets trail with 17 wins. Overtime results slightly favor the Blue Jackets, with four wins to the Blackhawks' one, and in penalty shootouts, the Blackhawks have five victories compared to the Blue Jackets' one. The average goals per match heavily favor the Blackhawks at 3.6, while the Blue Jackets have an average of 2.8 goals in their encounters.

Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blue Jackets to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Blue Jackets to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Johnny Gaudreau to score: Yes.