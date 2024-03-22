Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 22nd 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are going head-to-head with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena this Friday, March 22. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM ET, and you can catch it on ESPN+, ALT, and BSOH.

So, grab your snacks and get ready for some awesome hockey action.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a tough time this season, especially in scoring goals, only averaging 2.90 per game. While Johnny Gaudreau, Kirill Marchenko, and Boone Jenner have been doing their fair share of scoring, the team struggles to keep up the momentum beyond their top lines.

On the defensive end, they concede 3.59 goals per game, relying heavily on Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov but facing challenges elsewhere. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins hasn't been able to hold up either, with a .900 save percentage.

On the flip side, the Colorado Avalanche are bringing some serious firepower to the ice, netting an impressive 3.71 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are leading the charge, backed up by Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, and Ross Colton.

Defensively, they've been holding their ground, only allowing 2.99 goals per game. Cale Makar and Devon Toews have been solid pillars, with Jack Johnson and Josh Manson providing some depth. In goal, Alexandar Georgiev is showing some promise with a .902 save percentage.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head

In the 65 games played between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche, the Avalanche hold a slight advantage with 42 victories, while the Blue Jackets have won 22 times. Overtime results slightly favor the Avalanche, with four wins to the Blue Jackets' two. In penalty shootouts, both teams have won and lost an equal number of times, with one shootout victory and one loss each. The average goals per match heavily favor the Avalanche at 3.2, while the Blue Jackets have an average of 2.5 goals in their encounters, indicating a higher scoring output by the Avalanche.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche: Predictions

After securing a hard-fought 4-3 road victory against the St. Louis Blues on March 19, the Colorado Avalanche, heavily favored at -353, carry momentum into their upcoming game.

Conversely, the Columbus Blue Jackets, listed as underdogs at +280, suffered a narrow 4-3 overtime loss on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on the same day.

With an over/under set at 6.5, the Avalanche are expected to extend their winning streak based on recent performance and favorable odds against the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Avalanche to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score: Yes.