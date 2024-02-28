Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 28, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 19-28-10 and in last place in the Eastern Confernece. Columbus is coming off a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday and are 2-2 in its last four games.

The Blue Jackets have been led by Johnny Gaudreau who has 42 points, Zach Werenski has 33 points, Kirill Marchenko has 31, Dmitri Voronkov has 30 points, and Yegor Chinakov has 28 points.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are 39-17-3 and had their 10-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a stunning upset loss to Columbus. The Rangers are in first place in the Metro division and in second place in the Eastern Confernece.

The Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin who has 79 points, Vincent Trochek has 55 points, Chris Kreider has 54 points, Mika Zibanejad has 54 points and Adam Fox has 47 points.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 83-48-16-3 all-time against Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are 9-13-6 on the road with a -21 goal differential.

The Rangers are averaging 3.32 goals per game which ranks ninth.

Columbus is averaging 2.95 goals per game which ranks 22nd.

New York is allowing 2.73 goals per game which ranks sixth.

The Blue Jackets are allowing 3.67 goals per game which ranks 31st.

The Rangers are 20-7 at home with a +18 goal differential.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Columbus Blue Jackets are +200, while the New York Rangers are -245 favorites with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

New York had its 10-game winning streak snapped last time out by Columbus and the two teams are set to play again. The Rangers should cruise to a lopsided win here.

New York will be able to play much better at home after its last game was the second half of a back-to-back.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York -1.5 -108.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Chris Kreider over 3.5 shots on goal -105.

Tip 4: Boone Jenner over 0.5 points -130.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Rangers Blue Jackets 0 votes