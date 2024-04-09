Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 26-40-12 and in 16th place in the East. Columbus is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes as the Blue Jackets are 2-2 in their last four, with upset wins over Philadelphia and Colorado.

The Blue Jackets have been led by Johnny Gaudreau who has 58 points, Zach Werenski has 52 points, Kirill Marchenko has 39 points and Boone Jenner has 35 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 43-27-7 and have clinched a playoff spot, as Tampa Bay will likely be the first Wild Card team. The Lightning are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, which snapped Tampa Bay's two-game winning streak.

The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 136 points, Brayden Point has 85 points, Victor Hedman has 75 points, Steven Stamkos has 73 points, and Brandon Hagel has 70 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Tampa Bay is 1-1 against Columbus this season, with both games being on the road.

The Lightning are averaging 3.52 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Columbus is 10-21-7 on the road with a -42 goal differential on the road.

Tampa Bay is allowing 3.26 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

The Blue Jackets are averaging 2.85 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

The Lightning are 23-10-4 at home with a +29 goal differential.

Columbus is allowing 3.59 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

Blue Jackets vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The Blue Jackets are +270 underdogs, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -340 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Columbus has struggled mightily on the road this season and that will continue here against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts have been one of the best teams at home, while Tampa Bay is playing great hockey as of late, as the playoffs are right around the corner.

The Lightning should be able to get out to an early lead and cruise to a lopsided win over the Blue Jackets.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2.

Blue Jackets vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay -1.5 -142.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -130.

Tip 3: Anthony Duclair over 0.5 points +114.

Tip 4: Victor Hedman over 2.5 shots on goal -105.

