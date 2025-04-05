Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 5, 2025

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Scotiabank Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Blue Jackets (34-31-9) come into this game off the back of a battering at home against the Colorado Avalanche as the side would hope to bounce back while the Maple Leafs (46-25-4) continue their journey towards postseason as they aim to be the first side from the Atlantic Division to clinch a playoff spot.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Saturday, Apr. 5

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC, FDSNOH

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn

The Blue Jackets sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with heavy competition from the surrounding sides as they hope to edge closer to a playoff spot. The side have lost their most recent outing 7-3 at home against the Avalanche as they would be desperate to head back onto the ice and get back to winning ways.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Forward Owen Sillinger remains the only player sidelined for the Blue Jackets as he continues his recovery from an undisclosed injury. The return date for the star is yet to be determined.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs are on a roll right now winning three consecutive games and scoring three goals in each of those games. The side are very close to the 100-point mark as well as making it through to the playoffs while wanting to steer clear from the sides below them in hopes of winning the division.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa remains the only player currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs as he continues to recovery from the knee injury that he endured prior to the 4-Nations faceoff.

Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs key players

Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko lead the line for the Blue Jackets as the pair sit on 144 points since the start of the season. Werenski leads the points tally with 74 points while Marchenko sits marginally behind him with 70.

Its a familiar story for the Maple Leafs as Mitch Marner continues to lead the points tally with 93 points while William Nylander sits closely behind him with 80 points this season.

