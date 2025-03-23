Comeback falls short, Laine goalless, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost 5-4 in SO to Colorado Avalanche

The Montreal Canadiens nearly pulled off a miracle comeback, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game late in the third period. However, the Habs were unable to pull out the win, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout, 5-4, on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

With the loss, the Canadiens remain one point ahead of the New York Rangers and two points ahead of the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice for the Canadiens, with Joshua Roy and Christian Dvorak adding the other goals. Meanwhile, Sam Malinski, Ryan Lindgren, Martin Necas (power play), and Brock Nelson scored for the Avalanche.

Here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Montreal Canadiens lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

#1. Ineffective special teams

The Montreal Canadiens failed to capitalize on special teams. First, they went 0-for-4 on the power play. Considering how the game played out, a tally with the man advantage could have made the difference.

The Habs’ penalty kill went 1-for-2, allowing Necas’ power-play goal to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead. While the Canadiens rallied to tie the game, avoiding that goal could have changed the outcome.

In the end, special teams didn’t get the job done, leaving the Canadiens with only a point.

#2. Laine scoreless

Patrik Laine has had a resurgent season for the Canadiens, but he was unable to find the back of the net Saturday, particularly on the power play. Laine has been Montreal’s most dangerous weapon with the man advantage this season.

He finished the night with one assist but no goals. Had he found the back of the net, the Habs might have completed the comeback.

#3. Comeback falls short

Speaking of comebacks, the Canadiens scored three times in a span of about four minutes in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit. They scored twice in 30 seconds to close the gap to 4-3, and Dvorak tied the game with about six minutes remaining.

Nevertheless, the Canadiens couldn’t find the game-winner late in regulation, and overtime solved nothing. Ultimately, the Avalanche managed to escape with the win despite Montreal’s furious rally.

The Canadiens will return to the ice Tuesday night when they visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

