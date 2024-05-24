Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Which NHL superstar leads race for Stanley Cup playoffs MVP award?

The Conn Smythe Trophy race has begun to heat up as the NHL playoffs move into the conference finals.

Every team has several key players whose contributions have allowed them to get as far as they have this postseason. However, three players stand out as the early favorites to take home the Conn Smyth Trophy as playoff MVP.

Top contenders for the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid has jumped out as the early favorite to take home the Conn Smythe following his heroics in 2OT against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

McDavid notched a goal and had an assist in the tight-checking affair. The two points place McDavid second behind teammate Leon Draisaitl for the scoring lead in this year’s playoffs. His 23 points in 13 games have been crucial to Edmonton’s playoff run.

McDavid has also averaged over 23 minutes of ice time per game, delivering leadership on and off the ice. While Draisaitl could also be a worthy candidate for the Oilers, the most evident choice would be McDavid, given his transformational presence on the team.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Panthers in scoring with 16 points in 12 playoff games. He’s been a constant presence in every aspect of the game. He plays a hard, physical game while putting the puck in the back of the net.

Tkachuk’s two game-winning goals this postseason have provided the Panthers with timely scoring. The 35 hits and seven blocked shots are proof of Tkachuk’s solid all-around play.

Should the Panthers take home their first Cup, it will be hard to pick someone else over Tkachuk for the Conn Smythe. The Panthers have other key players, such as captain Sasha Barkov and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. But it’s been Tkachuk who’s become the heart and soul of Florida.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger has been the backbone of the Dallas Stars this postseason. In 14 games in these playoffs, he’s posted a 2.11 GAA and a .919 SV%. While the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin has registered a higher SV%, Oettinger has faced 393 shots compared to Shesterkin’s 373.

Oettinger has proven invaluable to the Stars, especially during the club’s second-round series versus the Colorado Avalanche. Oettinger kept the Avs in check, especially snipers Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

It’s hard to envision the Stars getting this far without Oettinger’s lights-out performances. Even in Game 1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, Oettinger shut the door, keeping the Stars in the game. It took a masterful play by McDavid to beat Oettinger and the stars.

If Dallas can capture its first Cup since 1999, Oettinger should be the easy choice to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy.