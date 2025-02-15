Connor Hellebuyck vs Jordan Binnington: Save percentage, shutouts and other key goalie stats ahead of USA vs Canada 4 Nations clash

Tonight, Team USA and Connor Hellebuyck will battle it out with Jordan Binnington and Team Canada in a pivotal 4 Nations Face-Off showdown that will see the winner likely step into the top spot in the tournament's standings.

With just one more game to go after tonight's clash before the championship draw, both teams will be looking to pick up a big win as they look to raise the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off trophy.

In the Canada's opening game of the tournament, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington was in net. While coach Jon Cooper has been open about the fact that he could make use of the team's depth at the goalie position, Binnington could wind up getting the start once again.

In Canada's opening game, Binnington stopped 23 of a possible 26 shots, posting a save percentage of 88.5% over 66 minutes on the ice.

On the flip side, Team USA officially named Connor Hellebuyck its starting goalie heading into the tournament, meaning he'll likely be in net once again tonight. In Team USA's opening game, Hellebuyck turned away 20 of a possible 21 shots, posting a save percentage of 95.2%.

Looking further at the stats of both Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck ahead of tonight's game

Tonight's game between Team Canada and Team USA will cap off the final day of 4 Nations action at Bell Centre in Montreal, before action shifts to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, Jordan Binnington has logged a save percentage of 89.6% in 39 games of action.

To date, Binnington's 89.6% save percentage this season is the second-lowest of his career, with the exception of his rookie season, where he played just 12 minutes of action, finishing the year with a record of 0-0

Heading into the 4 Nations break, St. Louis is sitting in sixth place in the Central Division, two points behind the fifth place Utah Hockey Club. with Binnington recording three shutouts this season.

On the flip side, Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets are sitting atop the Central Division. Amid some stellar play from the netminder, the team has won eight in a row, with Hellebuyck posting a career-high 92.5% save percentage.

Over 43 games this season, Connor Hellebuyck has posted a record of 34-7, with six shutouts, leading the Jets to the top spot in the Western Conference.

