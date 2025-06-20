Connor McDavid free agency landing spots: Top 5 destinations for NHL superstar if he decides against Oilers extension ft. Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has set off a firestorm of speculation. McDavid’s comments during Thursday’s end-of-season media availability pointed toward last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner being in no rush to re-sign a contract extension in Oil Country.

Specifically, he declared:

“It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended, I’m going to take some time to regroup. I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush on anything like that.”

Those comments have ignited wild speculation about where Connor McDavid could flee to in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup.

McDavid did provide some reassurance stating:

"If I feel that there's a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem."

That’s a major IF, considering the Oilers will need to retool their roster to get one more kick at the can next season.

But if the Oilers fall flat, McDavid could be compelled to seek greener pastures elsewhere. So, here’s a look at the top five landing spots for the Oilers captain.

Top 5 free agent destinations for Connor McDavid

#5 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are going through a painful roster churn following a disappointing season. The Rangers are looking to shed payroll, perhaps in hopes of freeing up enough cap space to land the biggest fish of all.

McDavid’s arrival on Broadway could open up a new window of contention as current pieces like Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, and Igor Shesterkin could make up one of the most enviable cores in the league.

#4 Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a premiere destination for virtually every free agent on the market. The Knights have a solid team and could be poised to win another Stanley Cup with the right pieces.

A one-two punch of Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, the 1-2 picks of the 2015 NHL Draft, could be enough to push the Golden Knights back to the top.

The biggest hurdle will be cap space. But Vegas could try to make the numbers work if McDavid seriously contemplates landing in Nevada.

#3 Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid is from the Toronto area and could make a “homecoming” of sorts. McDavid has been linked to the Maple Leafs for a long time, though the rumors never really had any legs to them.

The Leafs have cap space and could be compelled to take a huge swing after losing Mitch Marner. McDavid’s camp could look at Toronto as the best destination if the team can make a serious playoff run or win it all.

#2 Colorado Avalanche

Playing with all-world center Nathan MacKinnon and reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar could be too much for McDavid to pass up. That’s why the Colorado Avalanche, cap issues notwithstanding, could be a great fit for McDavid.

The Avalanche will have more cap space available in 2027 and could make appropriate moves to free up the cap space needed to sign McDavid.

If that’s the case, the Avalanche could roll out a two-headed monster like the Oilers have, but with a much better supporting cast.

#1 Florida Panthers

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champs would be the ideal destination for Connor McDavid to win a Stanley Cup. He would no longer have to go head-to-head with Aleksander Barkov. If anything, Barkov could be just the player to watch McDavid’s back.

The thought of teaming up McDavid with Matthew Tkachuk or Sam Reinhart could make an already unstoppable team even more difficult to contain.

Panthers’ GM Bill Zito will need to figure out the cap situation. But if there’s an opportunity to add McDavid, the Panthers will take it.

