The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid showcased their dominance as they beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday. Led by Connor McDavid's stellar performance, the Oilers asserted their position in the Pacific Division playoff race, solidifying their home-ice advantage aspirations.

McDavid's three point night was closely followed by a three-assist night from his running mate Leon Draisaitl. Also on the score sheet was Evan Bouchard, Cody Ceci and Adam Henrique, who has looked like a fabulous trade deadline pickup for Edmonton. Arthur Kaliyev was the lone scorer for the Kings in the third period.

Three takeaways as Connor McDavid shines against Los Angeles Kings

#1 McDavid's monumental milestone

Connor McDavid's exceptional talent was on full display as he notched up a goal and two assists, reaching the remarkable milestone of 120 points for the third straight season.

McDavid's consistency and unparalleled skill set continue to elevate his status as one of the league's elite players, solidifying his position as a cornerstone of the Oilers' success. There's no doubt that Connor McDavid has excelled in every season and built on his game.

#2 Skinner's spectacular saves

Stuart Skinner's standout performance between the pipes was instrumental in stifling the Kings' offensive onslaught.

With 32 saves, Skinner not only protected the Oilers' lead but also instilled confidence in his teammates. The Oilers will look towards Skinner to be the main guy between the pipes as the playoffs draw closer.

#3 Kings' playoff positioning plummets

The defeat dealt a significant blow to the Los Angeles Kings' playoff aspirations, as they dropped behind the Vegas Golden Knights into a precarious wild-card position.

Not only do the Kings fall into the second wild-card spot, but they are not only five points ahead of the surging St. Louis Blues, who are still very much in the race for a playoff spot.

With the postseason looming, the Kings must regroup quickly and recalibrate their strategy to secure their spot in the highly competitive Western Conference playoff picture.