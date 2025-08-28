Connor McDavid trade: 5 NHL teams that could realistically pull off blockbuster deal for Oilers superstar amid contract hold up

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, and the top players in the league rarely get traded. But it has happened in the past, as Wayne Gretzky was traded twice.

With McDavid entering the final year of his deal, and the contract talks not going as well as expected, Edmonton may have no choice but to trade him. However, McDavid has full say in this matter as he has a full no-movement clause, meaning he has to approve any trade, which does hinder any chance a deal gets made.

But, if somehow McDavud does approve a trade, here are five potential trade destinations for him.

5 NHL teams that could pull off a Connor McDavid blockbuster

#1, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of cap space and assets to acquire Connor McDavid.

Detroit could package a deal around Sebastian Cossa, who's arguably the top goalie prospect in the NHL.

Alongside Cossa, the Red Wings have a plethora of picks and prospects, as well as young players like Nate Danielson, Axel Sandin Pellikka, and Jonatan Berggren, among NHL players, to make a blockbuster trade happen.

#2, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been rumored to be in the Connor McDavid sweepstakes by Spittin' Chiclets and Jay Recher.

Although Tampa Bay doesn't have cap space, this would be a pure hockey trade. The Lightning could center a deal around the likes of Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, and Erik Cernak, among others.

Tampa Bay gets the best player in the deal, but Edmonton would fill out its roster better with multiple NHL players, and some prospects like Connor Geekie to get a deal done.

#3, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been connected to Connor McDavid simply because he is from the area.

Toronto, like Tampa Bay, doesn't have much cap space and instead would have to trade off its roster.

William Nylander would be the centerpiece of the potential trade for McDavid. Alongside Nylander, Toronto would have to deal with some of their top prospects like Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, and draft picks to get a deal done.

#4, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have been on the cusp of getting to the Cup Final, but haven't been able to get over the hump.

The Hurricanes have the cap space and assets to get a deal done. Carolina has four first-round picks over the next three years and has young players like Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake who can be part of the package.

#5, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are one of the top young teams in the NHL, and could go all-in by acquiring McDavid.

Montreal has plenty of young players they could package a deal around, like Cole Caufield, David Reinbacher, Kaiden Guhle, and others, to entice Edmonton.

McDavid would also get to play close to home and lead an Original Six franchise.

