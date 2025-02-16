One of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent memory is now in the books, as Team USA picked up a massive 3-1 victory over Team Canada on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Both teams are led by the captains of Canadian-based NHL clubs. Team USA named Auston Matthews its captain, while Team Canada once again gave the role to Sidney Crosby.

Two of the most talented and dynamic players in the game today, McDavid and Matthews have distinct strengths that set them apart from their opposition.

During Saturday night's game, Matthews wasn't much of a factor for Team USA. He finished with no points and a minus-1 rating and didn't register a single shot on net. The good news for him was that it didn’t prove costly, as he and his teammates secured the victory.

Matthews’ numbers this season are down compared to last year, when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy after scoring 69 regular-season goals. He is currently on pace to reach only 30 this season.

Meanwhile, McDavid picked up a goal and fired two additional shots on Hellebuyck. He also finished with a minus-1 rating. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner from last spring’s postseason, McDavid is on pace to surpass the 100-point threshold once again.

The tournament now shifts to TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins. Team USA will face Sweden, while Team Canada will play Finland. Both games are scheduled for Monday.

Team USA defeats Team Canada to clinch Four Nations Face-Off finals berth

Team Canada took a 1-0 lead after Connor McDavid roofed a backhand shot past the glove of Connor Hellebuyck. However, that would be the only goal Canada managed, as things quickly shifted in Team USA’s favor.

Team USA forward Jake Guentzel scored his second goal of the tournament to tie the game 1-1, beating goaltender Jordan Binnington through the five-hole.

Dylan Larkin then gave Team USA a 2-1 lead in the second period, and the Americans carried their one-goal advantage into the second intermission, setting up a tense third period.

Despite applying pressure, Team Canada was unable to secure the equalizing goal. Guentzel sealed the win with his second goal of the game and third of the tournament, hitting the empty net with Binnington pulled for an extra attacker.

With the win, Team USA is now guaranteed a spot in Thursday's Four Nations Face-Off championship game in Boston.

