Connor McDavid vs Auston Matthews: Strengths, weaknesses and key stats explored for USA vs Canada 4 Nations clash

Tonight, Auston Matthews and Team USA will face off with Connor McDavid and Team Canada in a highly-anticipated showdown that will pit the top two teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off against one another.

After a narrow OT win over Sweden in the opening game of the tournament, Canada will be looking to pick up a big win to cement itself atop the standings.

On the flip side, after a dominant win over Finland in its opening game of the tournament, Team USA will be looking to extend its lead over Canada.

The game will pit two of the best players in the NHL against one another as Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews matches up with Edmonton Oilers captain and reigning Conn Smythe winner Connor McDavid.

In the opening game of the tournament, McDavid logged an assist in Canada's win over Sweden, with Matthews then tallying an assist of his own in Team USA's win over Finland.

Both players were able to put pucks on net, however, neither was able to find the back of the net and score a goal for their respective countries, however, that could change tonight.

Looking further at Connor McDavid vs Auston Matthews, strengths, weaknesses, and key stats

As previously mentioned, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are without question two of the best forwards in the NHL. With few weaknesses, save a Stanley Cup win on their resume, both players have cemented themselves as true stars of this era.

McDavid has logged more than 100 points in each of the past four seasons. In 49 games with the Oilers this year, the reigning Conn Smythe winner has already tallied 71 points, with 22 goals and 49 assists.

Throughout his career, he's led the league in assists four times, proving himself as an elite playmaker, however, the biggest drawback of his game is a lack of defense.

On the flip side, Matthews has proven himself as a talented scorer, leading the league in scoring three times. Early this season, however, Matthews struggled to score at the same rate as he had in past years while he dealt with an injury. Despite that, he's logged 45 points in 40 games, with 20 goals and 25 assists.

When the two take the ice tonight for the Team USA vs Team Canada 4 Nations Face-Off, expect fireworks.

