The 23-36-3 Anaheim Ducks welcome the 38-17-9 Dallas Stars to the Honda Center on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, SN, BSSW, BSSD and BSSC.

Dalls secured a thrilling 7-6 victory on the road in their last matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, while Anaheim won 2-1 at home against the Senators a day later.

Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.63 goals per game but concede 3.48. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 29 goals and 20 assists. Mason McTavish follows closely with 17 goals and 23 assists, while Troy Terry has 17 goals and 29 assists.

John Gibson holds a 13-20-2 record for the season in goals, allowing 113 goals with a 3.15 GAA, making 1111 saves and achieving a .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have an average of 3.58 goals scored per game and concede at a rate of 3.03 goals per outing.

Roope Hintz leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 25 goals and 28 assists. Tyler Seguin has notched up 20 goals and 25 assists, while Matt Duchene has 23 goals and 33 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 24-11-4 record in goal, allowing 113 goals and making 1119 saves with 2.97 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 153 times, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Stars are 90-53-5-5 against the Ducks.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.0% win rate, while the Ducks have 48.4%.

The Stars boast an 81.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Ducks are 75.8%.

Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Dallas has been favorite in 56 games, winning 36. Moreover, in six games with odds shorter than -298, the Stars have emerged victorious five times, projecting a high 74.9% probability of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have been the underdogs in 54 games, securing 20 upsets, translating to a 37.0% success rate. When Anaheim has odds of +238 or longer, they have a 3-5 record, suggesting a 29.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Prediction: Stars 4-2 Ducks

Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Frank Vatrano to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Anaheim Ducks Dallas Stars 0 votes View Discussion