Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 6th, 2024

On Saturday, April 6 at 4.30 p.m. ET, the Dallas Stars (48-19-9, first in the Western Conference) will face the Chicago Blackhawks (22-48-5, 15th) at United Center in Chicago. The game will be shown on ESPN+, NBCSCH and BSSW.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Stars secured a commanding 5-0 victory against the Edmonton Oilers at home.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks suffered a setback. They met the New York Islanders in an away game, and despite their best efforts, the Blackhawks were unable to shift the tide in their favor, losing 2-1.

Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars score 3.66 goals per game and concede at a rate of 2.87 goals per outing. Their power-play success rate is 24.1%.

Wyatt Johnston leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 30 goals and 31 assists. Roope Hintz has contributed 28 goals and 34 assists, while Joe Pavelski has 26 goals and 37 assists. Jason Robertson provided 27 goals and 50 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 31-13-4 record in goal, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

The Dallas Stars are experiencing difficulties due to player injuries. Jani Hakanpaa is day to day with a lower-body injury, while Evgenii Dadonov is out due to a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score an average of 2.20 goals per game and concede an average of 3.48 goals, while their power play success rate is 16.2%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 37 assists, while Philipp Kurashev has 16 goals and 34 assists. Jason Dickinson has 21 goals and 13 assists. Petr Mrazek is 17-28-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

The Chicago Blackhawks are presently dealing with several of their players being unavailable due to injuries.

Taylor Hall is out for the season due to a knee injury. Connor Murphy is also out with a lower-body injury, while Colin Blackwell and Reese Johnson are day-to-day with upper-body injuries and a concussion, respectively.

Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 302 times, combining the regular season and playoffs. The Blackhawks have an overall record of 147-114-31-10 against the Dallas Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 53.7% win rate, while the Blackhawks have a 46.3% win rate. On penalty kills, the Stars boast an 81.9% success rate, while the Blackhawks are 77.4%.

Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction

Dallas has won 45 of 67 games as betting favorites this season and they have won every game with odds less than -329, giving them a 76.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been listed as the underdogs in 70 games and have upset their opponents 18 times. With +258 odds or longer, they have played 15 games and won only one game, which means they have a 27.9% chance to win here.

Prediction: Stars 5–3 Blackhawks

Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Dallas Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Wyatt Johnson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Joe Pavelski to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

