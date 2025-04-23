Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 23, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Dallas is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Colorado to even the series at one and now go on the road.
Stars vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats
- Colorado went 2-1 against Dallas this season, and is 1-1 in the playoffs
- Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game
- The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game
- The Avs are 26-12-3 at home
- Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game
- The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game
- Dallas is 22-16-3 on the road
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview
Dallas rallied to beat Colorado in OT to even up the series 1-1. In Game 2, the Stars had four different goal scorers as Tyler Seguin, Colin Blackwell, Thomas Harley, and Evgenii Dadonov all scored.
The Stars will start Jake Oettinger who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .885 SV%.
Colorado, meanwhile, returns home with the series tied, but the Avs had a great chance to go up 2-0. The Avalanche were led by Logan O'Connor, who had a goal and an assist, while Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury also scored.
The Avalanche will start MacKenzie Blackwood, who's 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 SV%.
Stars vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction
Dallas is a +145 underdog while Colorado is a -175 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Stars rallied to even up the series, as it was basically a must-win for Dallas. However, at home, Colorado has been stellar as the Avalanche should be able to play strong here.
Blackwood has also played well in the playoffs as Colorado will once again get out to an early lead, as the Avalanche will take a 2-1 series lead.
Prediction: Avalanche 4, Stars 2.
Stars vs Avalanche: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Colorado ML (-175)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-112)
Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-140)
