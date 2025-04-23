  • home icon
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 23, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 23, 2025 11:14 GMT
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 23, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Colorado to even the series at one and now go on the road.

Stars vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Colorado went 2-1 against Dallas this season, and is 1-1 in the playoffs
  • Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game
  • The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game
  • The Avs are 26-12-3 at home
  • Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game
  • The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game
  • Dallas is 22-16-3 on the road
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Dallas rallied to beat Colorado in OT to even up the series 1-1. In Game 2, the Stars had four different goal scorers as Tyler Seguin, Colin Blackwell, Thomas Harley, and Evgenii Dadonov all scored.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .885 SV%.

Colorado, meanwhile, returns home with the series tied, but the Avs had a great chance to go up 2-0. The Avalanche were led by Logan O'Connor, who had a goal and an assist, while Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury also scored.

The Avalanche will start MacKenzie Blackwood, who's 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Stars vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a +145 underdog while Colorado is a -175 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Stars rallied to even up the series, as it was basically a must-win for Dallas. However, at home, Colorado has been stellar as the Avalanche should be able to play strong here.

Blackwood has also played well in the playoffs as Colorado will once again get out to an early lead, as the Avalanche will take a 2-1 series lead.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Stars 2.

Stars vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-175)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-140)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Edited by Cole Shelton
