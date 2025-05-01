Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, May 1 in Game 6 of their first-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas is up 3-2 in the series.

Stars vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

Dallas went 1-1-1 this season, and is 3-2 in the playoffs

Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game

The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game

The Avs are 26-12-3 at home

Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game

Dallas is 22-16-3 on the road

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Dallas beat Colorado at home in Game 5 to take control of the series and now is on the road looking to close out the series. In Game 5, the Stars won 6-2 and were led by Wyatt Johnston who had 2 goals and 1 assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and 2 assists, while Thomas Harley and Mason Marchment also scored.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Colorado, meanwhile, needs to win the final two games to advance to the second round. The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%. In the postseason, he's 2-3 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 SV%.

The Avalanche in Game 5 was led by Nathan MacKinnon, who had a goal and an assist, while Artturi Lehkonen had the other goal.

Stars vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a +154 underdog while Colorado is a -185 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche struggled mightily in Game 5 as they appeared to take control of the series after Game 4. Yet, Colorado has been stellar at home and should be able to get a win here.

The Avalanche will start out strong and get out to an early lead as Colorado will get a big win to send the series to Game 7.

Prediction: Colorado 4, Stars 2.

Stars vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-185)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Brock Nelson 2+ shots on goal (-175)

