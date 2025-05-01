  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Colorado Avalanche
  • Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 01, 2025 15:13 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, May 1 in Game 6 of their first-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Dallas is up 3-2 in the series.

Stars vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Dallas went 1-1-1 this season, and is 3-2 in the playoffs
  • Colorado is allowing 2.81 goals per game
  • The Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game
  • The Avs are 26-12-3 at home
  • Dallas is averaging 3.35 goals per game
  • The Avalanche are averaging 3.32 goals per game
  • Dallas is 22-16-3 on the road

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Dallas beat Colorado at home in Game 5 to take control of the series and now is on the road looking to close out the series. In Game 5, the Stars won 6-2 and were led by Wyatt Johnston who had 2 goals and 1 assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and 2 assists, while Thomas Harley and Mason Marchment also scored.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Colorado, meanwhile, needs to win the final two games to advance to the second round. The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood 22-12-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Dallas, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 SV%. In the postseason, he's 2-3 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Ad

The Avalanche in Game 5 was led by Nathan MacKinnon, who had a goal and an assist, while Artturi Lehkonen had the other goal.

Stars vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a +154 underdog while Colorado is a -185 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche struggled mightily in Game 5 as they appeared to take control of the series after Game 4. Yet, Colorado has been stellar at home and should be able to get a win here.

Ad

The Avalanche will start out strong and get out to an early lead as Colorado will get a big win to send the series to Game 7.

Prediction: Colorado 4, Stars 2.

Stars vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-185)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Brock Nelson 2+ shots on goal (-175)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications