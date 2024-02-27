Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The 35-19-5 Colorado Avalanche will play host to the 35-16-9 Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and HULU.

Colorado's most recent outing saw them lose 4-3 at home to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 24, whereas Dallas experienced a 3-2 OT defeat at home against the Islanders on Feb. 26.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Dallas Stars maintain an average of 3.58 goals scored per game while conceding at a rate of 3.00 goals per outing.

Roope Hintz leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 23 goals and 27 assists. Tyler Seguin has notched up 20 goals and 25 assists, while Matt Duchene has 23 goals and 33 assists. Jake Oettinger has a 21-10-4 record in goal, allowing 99 goals and making 1023 saves with 2.92 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Colorado has impressed with an average of 3.63 goals per game and a conversion rate of 23.5% on power play opportunities.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 34 goals and 62 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 30 goals and 44 assists and Cale Makar with 13 goals and 48 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 30-14-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.92 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 186 times, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Colorado have an overall record of 93-75-12-6 against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 53.8% win rate, while the Colorado have 47.9%.

The Stars boast an 82.7% success rate on penalty kills, while the Colorado are 80.8%.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

This season, Colorado has been favored in 50 games, emerging victorious in 32 of them. Additionally, in 33 games where the odds were shorter than -149, the Avalanche triumphed 23 times. With a 59.8% chance of winning, Colorado enters this game with confidence.

On the other hand, Dallas, who has been the underdog seven times this season, managed to upset their opponent twice. The Stars haven't encountered odds longer than +126, but they still hold a respectable 44.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 4 - 2 Stars

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Stars to beat the spread: Yes

