Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 11, 2024

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the plaayoffs second round at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado, on Saturday. The series is tied at 1-1.

Both teams will want to contimue their attacking prowess given their two high scoring first two games. The Stars lost game one at home before winning game two at the same arena to square the series.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game info

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2024

Sunday, May 11, 2024 Time: 10 p.m. EDT

10 p.m. EDT Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas

The Dallas Stars had an gruelling round one of the playoffs against a Vegas Golden Knights team, needing seven games to take the series. The Stars would've been disappointed when they lost game one against the Avalanche in overtime but picked up a win in game two.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will go into game three without Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Wyatt Johnston has been the key to all of the Stars attacks in the knockout games, as the center has provided eight points in the first nine knockout games.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas

The Colorado Avalanche made ease work of the Winnipeg Jets in round one, beating them 4-1.

The Stars, meanwhile, have been a handful for the Avalanche in round two, putting up a good fight in the first two games. Given the two high scoring games, the Avalanche will hope to improve on their defensive discipline to get a victory in game three.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injuries

The Avalanche miss out on Jonathan Drouin, Logan O'Connor, Oskar Olausson and Gabriel Landeskog due to injury concerns.

Defenseman Cale Makar has been the star contributor for the Avalanche in the first seven knockout games, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.

It will be interesting to see which team blinks first. Will the Avalanche use their home advantage to beat the Stars, or will the Stars shine through and take a 2-1 series lead?