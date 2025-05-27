Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 27, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton won Game 3 by a score of 6-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Stars vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Dallas went 2-1 against Edmonton this season, but is 1-2 in the playoffs

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

The Oilers went 23-16-2 on the road

Dallas went 25-13-3 at home

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game

Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Dallas was blown out in Game 3, and now Game 4 is crucial for the Stars as Dallas can't afford to go down 3-1 in the series. In Game 4, the Stars were led by Jason Robertson, who scored the only goal.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Edmonton, he's 5-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 9-7 with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has won two games in a row and really could be up 3-0 as they allowed five unanswered goals in the third period. The Oilers were led by Zach Hyman, who scored twice and had an assist, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid had two goals, and John Klingberg also scored. Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had 3 assists.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who was stellar in Games 2 and 3. Skinner went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 3-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .874 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 4-4 with a 2.66 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Stars vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Dallas is a +140 underdog while Edmonton is a -166 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Stars struggled in Game 3 and will need to play much better here. Oettinger is a much better goalie than he showed in Game 3 and should be better here.

However, Stuart Skinner is a very hot-and-cold goalie, but he's on right now, which is bad news for the Stars. McDavid and Draisaitl are also on another level as they will lead the Oilers to a win here to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Stars 2.

Stars vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-170)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Evander Kane 3+ shots on goal (-110)

