Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 26, 2025

The Dallas Stars are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Dallas (45-21-4) is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over Minnesota. Edmonton (41-24-5) is coming off a 5-4 win over Seattle.
Stars vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Dallas is 80-49-15-8 all-time against Edmonton
- The Stars are 18-14-2 on the road
- The Oilers are allowing 2.88 goals per game
- Dallas is averaging 3.36 goals per game
- Edmonton is 22-11-3 at home
- The Stars are allowing 2.57 goals per game
- The Oilers are averaging 3.27 goals per game
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
Dallas is on a two-game winning streak, and they hope to remain the second seed in their division. Dallas is led by Matt Duchene, who has 71 points, Jason Robertson has 68 points, Wyatt Johnston has 63 points and Roope Hintz has 57 points.
The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who's 33-15-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, Oettinger is 4-3-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, is dealing with injuries to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers will be led by Evan Bouchard, who has 55 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 48 points and Zach Hyman has 42 points.
The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who's 24-17-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 3-3 with a 3.20 GAA and a .882 SV%..
Stars vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Dallas is a -155 favorite while Edmonton is a +130 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers are in a tough spot with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl out with injuries. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL, so that will make the Oilers' offense struggle even more.
Dallas' offense has also been clicking as the Stars will get out to an early lead and be backed by Oettinger for the big win.
Prediction: Stars 4, Oilers 2.
Stars vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Dallas ML (-155)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-150)
